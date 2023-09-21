Mild Fall Weekend Coming To NCW, Falling Temperatures Ahead

We're less than a week removed from near 90-degree weather in Wenatchee and North Central Washington, but it's not likely to heat up again anytime soon.

The Fall Equinox is tomorrow night, and a system coming off the coast will bring some wet weather next week.

Meteorologist Jon Fox with the National Weather Service says we're in a pattern to get more fall weather.

“Just looking at the weather maps, it looks like it’s a fall like pattern, which is going to coincide nicely with the coming Equinox,” said Fox. “So, it looks like we’re in a fall pattern, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to break down anytime soon. Si, we’re not seeing hot temperatures return anytime soon.”

The Fall Equinox takes place Friday at 11:50om. The first day of fall is Saturday, which typically marks cooling weather.

Fox says bigger changes are coming once we get to October.

“The average temperature at the beginning of October in the Wenatchee area is around 70 degrees,” Fox said. “By the time we get to the end of the month, on Halloween the average temperature is 51 degrees,” Fox said. “So, we cool off almost 20 degrees from the beginning to the end of the month.

The biggest drop in temperature - by far - takes place in the month of October in this part of the country.

A wet pattern is coming off the coast into North Central Washington to start next week.