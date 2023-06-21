Mission Ridge Ski Team hosting the 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon

Mission Ridge Ski Team (MRST) is hosting the 2nd Annual Kids Triathlon in just over two weeks in Wenatchee.

The competition is meant to keep kids active and is open to ages 6-14.

Distances for each leg of the swim, bike and run contest will vary by age group.

Lifeguards from the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club will supervise the water portion of the event, which is followed by a bike leg, and finally a foot race

No prior experience is required, although participants will need to supply their own bicycles.

The event is limited to the first 100 competitors per age group. The cost to register is $45. All participants will receive a t-shirt. For more information and to register visit mrst.us

The Kids Triathlon will take place in Walla Walla Point Park on July 8.

The event is sponsored by Artisan Flooring and begins at 9 a.m.

“We are so excited to host the kids triathlon for a second year,” said Lindsay Davisson, MRST’s administrator and Youth Ski League head coach. “Our goal is to inspire kids to get moving on and off the ski hill and have fun all at the same time.”