Moses Lake Apartment Fire Displaces Thirteen

More than a dozen people are displaced after a Wednesday morning fire at a Moses Lake apartment complex.

Grant County Fire District 5 Captain Travis Svilar said that when crews arrived at the Five Star Apartments in the Larsen subdivision, flames could be seen coming out of three separate windows on the building's second floor.

Svilar said about 90% of the fire was contained to one apartment after firefighters spent about 45 minutes aggressively battling the blaze. Crews were on scene for roughly four and a half hours.

All of the residents were able to escape safely.

Five of the complex's units were damaged by either fire, water or smoke. In all 13 people were displaced.

"Red Cross was contacted to care of the displaced occupants." Svilar said, "Currently Red Cross is coordinating with the occupants to provide them accommodations."

The building's residents were reportedly first alerted by the structure's many smoke alarms.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause is still under investigation.

Svilar added a thank-you to all the volunteers of Grant County Fire District 5 after the blaze. The fire was the departments 4th structure fire in 48 hours.