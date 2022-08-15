Two Dead in Moses Lake Fifth Wheel Fire

Two people are dead after an early Monday morning fire outside of Moses Lake.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said crews from Grant County Fire District #5 and Moses Lake firefighters were called out to Cougar Campers RV park in the Wheeler community east of Moses Lake around 3:45am for a fifth wheel travel trailer fully involved.

"The early indication is that there is no signs of foul play. The Fire Marshal's Office will determine what the cause of the fire was."

After the flames were extinguished the bodies of the two victims were found. They are now in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office, who will be performing an autopsy and notifying next of kin.

There were no other injuries or damage.