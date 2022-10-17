Suspect Arrested In Overnight Soap Lake Shooting

A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Soap Lake.

Police were called to the scene at a home where a man was shot in the 500 block of Main Avenue East just before 1:30am Monday.

Officers say 33-year-old Levi Dean Rishky of Ephrata gave them a description of the person who shot him, and they were able to track down the suspect at a specific location after visiting another residence.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says numerous police agencies were involved in arresting the suspect, who is identified as 29-year-old Julian A Beauchamp Ortega of Quincy.

"With the assistance of Moses Lake K-9, Quincy Police Department, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Ephrata Police Department and out agency, we were able to apprehend the suspect out of the business/residence from that location," said Cox.

Officers started to call out the people of the residence over a PA system. One of the people that was removed from the residence was identified as the owner. After all people were removed from the residence and accounted for by the owner, consent was given to the officers to clear the building.

At 3:39 am, Ortega was located in one of the basement bedrooms and was taken into custody. A gun was also located near the suspect.

Ortega was taken to Grant County Jail and booked on Assault in the 1st Degree, Felon in possession of firearm, and a Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody felony warrant. Other charges may be filed at a later date

Officers are still trying to determine what motivated the shooting.

Rishky was taken by air to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

SR 17 was closed down through Soap Lake for more than an hour while the shooting was being investigated.