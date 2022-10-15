Second Moses Lake Burglary Suspect Arrested

The second burglary suspect connected to the Moses Lake community lockdown Thursday was caught on Sunday.

This suspect fled the scene after breaking into an apartment in the Larson Community, which led to lockdowns at North Elementary and Larson Heights schools.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Moses Lake Police tracked down 26-year-old Moses Lake man Carlos Silva at his home on the 1200 block of Mather Drive in Moses Lake.

Silva initially tried running out the back door when the team of law officers arrived at the front door, but was caught by Deputy Tyson Voss and K9 Edo.

He was later taken to Grant County Jail.