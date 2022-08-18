Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified

The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire.

"The cause of death has been determined to be inhalation of products of combustion." Morrison said, "The manner of death has been classified as an accident."

Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said crews from Grant County Fire District #5 and Moses Lake firefighters were called out to the Cougar Campers RV park in the Wheeler community east of Moses Lake around 3:45am Monday for a fifth wheel travel trailer fully involved.

"The early indication is that there is no signs of foul play." Foreman said, "The Fire Marshal's Office will determine what the cause of the fire was.

There were no other injuries or damage.