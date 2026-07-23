George Man Arrested After Moses Lake Child Exploitation Investigation

George Man Arrested After Moses Lake Child Exploitation Investigation

Photo by Philipp Vincent Tükenmez on Unsplash

Police in Moses Lake arretsed a George man following a child exploitation investigation.

Moses Lake Police Department said its detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning in George and arrested 18-year-old Keegan Nelson on multiple counts of possession and dealing in images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Police say the investigation began with a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Moses Lake detectives then conducted several search warrants as they worked to identify Nelson and locate his residence.

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Investigators say the images involved in the investigation do not depict local children.

Multiple electronic and storage devices were seized during the search. Detectives will analyze the devices in the coming days, and police say additional charges are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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