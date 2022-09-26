Moses Lake Homeowner Shot During Robbery

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot during a robbery at a home in Moses Lake on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast at around 6 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the victim was the home’s owner.

“The 41-year-old male homeowner sustained gunshot wounds to the leg. He was treated at Samaritan Healthcare and released.”

Foreman says it appears the man was wounded prior to the theft of several guns from his residence.

“Two men entered the home, shot the homeowner, and then stole several of the homeowner’s rifles and pistols before fleeing the scene.”

Foreman says there are currently no suspect or vehicle descriptions to share with the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.