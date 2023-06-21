Moses Lake Officer Credited For Capture Of Gorge Murder Suspect

Moses Lake Police Detective Edgar Salazar is credited with injuring and bringing down the suspect in the Gorge Amphitheater shooting Saturday night.

Salazar was one of several officers who moved to confront the homicide suspect during the active shooter scene.

Officers spotted 26-year old James Kelly in an agricultural field near the concert venue's campgrounds

Salazar fired his gun at Kelly, hitting him one time. Officers then moved in quickly to take Kelly into custody.

He was treated at the scene before being Sacred Hearts Medical Center in Spokane, where he was treated and later released. Kelly is now in the Grant County Jail.

Salazar has been with the Moses Lake Police Department since 2015 and is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit. He's also a firearms instructor.

Salazar was working in an undercover role at the festival.

He also served in the Marine Corps prior to his time with MLPD.

Salazar is now on paid administrative leave while the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit conducts an independent review of the officer involved shooting.

Two people were killed in the Saturday night homicide at the Gorge.