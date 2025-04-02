Moses Lake Student Receives “Heart of the Arts” Award

A Moses Lake High School sophomore receives the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Heart of the Arts Award.

Moses Lake School District announces Eddie Avila received the award distinguishing positive heart and spirit.

This is the first time in school history a student receives this national award from NFHS.

Avila received honors for the Photography Student of the Year as a freshman and used those talents to highlight impacted programs in the midst of the school district's budget cuts. He highlighted student activities, athletics, and the community.

"Instead of going to root on his fellow schoolmates in the student section, he picks up his camera and takes pictures for the annual or just as a hobby," said Loren Sandhop, MLHS Athletic Director. "He has taken his talents of photography into the community to help sell our need for funding our programs."

The Columbia Basin Herald featured Avila's work and showcased his advocacy for levy-funded programs. Avila also volunteers his time with youth basketball and the Unified Basketball program.

Moses Lake High School honored Avila's achievement during a school assembly Tuesday.