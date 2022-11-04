Eastmont High Offering Seniors Free Admission To Sports & Concerts

Eastmont School District has a new program that caters to senior citizens.

Anyone age 65 and older who lives in the Eastmont District can get a lifetime pass for free admission to all High School regular season home athletic events, concerts, and drama productions.

Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg says a program to honor senior citizens is a natural fit for both the school district and the area.

"I think our valley is just a great place to raise kids, a great place to have a wholesome upbringing, and a great place that people want to return to if they leave or never leave," said Berg.

The Eastmont High School Associated Student Body voted unanimously to include senior citizens in the free admission program as a way to thank them for their support.

The district has an easy process for seniors to obtain a Gold Pass:

Visit the Eastmont School District Administration Office located at 800 Eastmont Ave in East Wenatchee, WA. Please bring ID (Driver’s License, etc.) with you as only Eastmont residents will receive a pass. Complete the Senior Citizen Gold Pass Form. Staff will take your photo and print it on a Gold Pass that you can take with you. To use your Gold Pass, simply present it at any home, non-playoff ticketed event and you will be able to enter for free.

Berg says the pass will be good for all but a few sports events on campus.

"The only thing this doesn't cover are away games, or away events, or post season play," Berg said.

She's expecting about 100 seniors to sign up for the free ticket program.