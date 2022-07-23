Motorcyclist Collides with Guardrail in Ellensburg, Airlifted to Seattle

A motorcyclist was involved in a guardrail collision while going westbound I-90 near MP 121 in Ellensburg last Friday.

On July 22, 21-year-old Elias Garcia of Yakima was found 10 miles east of Ellensburg with non-life threatening injuries. Garcia veered to the right and struck a guardrail, resulting in a broken leg. They were later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The collision is currently under investigation, however Washington State Patrol believe distracted driving played a factor into the accident.