Motorcyclist Dies In Moses Lake Crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Moses Lake on Monday.

Moses Lake Police Capt. Mike Williams says the incident occurred in the 1100 block of West Broadway Avenue around 1 p.m.

"A motorcycle had been driving at a speed exceeding the posted 40 miles per hour limit and was weaving in and out of traffic."

Williams says the motorcyclists' erratic behavior caused the collision.

"A vehicle was pulling out of a business' parking lot when the motorcycle struck that vehicle. The rider was ejected and suffered significant injuries."

Thirty-year-old Celton Kimmel of Moses Lake was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident slowed traffic on the roadway while emergency responders and police investigators worked the scene.