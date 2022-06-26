Motorcyclist Fails To Negotiate Exit Ramp On I-90

A motorcyclist was injured on 1-90 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp at milepost 174 around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Forty one year old Corey J. Lee from Marysville was riding a 2020 Kawasaki ZX14000 and traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate the exit ramp at milepost 174. He left the roadway, and entered the sagebrush before rolling and coming to rest 200 feet off the road. Lee was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The bike was totaled.

Lee was transported to Samaritan Hospital for his injuries, and charged with DUI.