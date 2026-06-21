Motorcyclist Seriously Injured Following Crash On U.S. Hwy 2 Near Stevens Pass

A Westside man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident near Stevens Pass on Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 2 about two miles west of Coles Corner when a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Isaac M. Echols of Seattle crossed the center line and entered a ditch on the opposite side of the roadway before crashing on a set of railroad tracks paralleling the eastbound lanes.

Echols sustained serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Troopers say it's not currently known what might have caused the crash nor if intoxicants played a role in the incident, which remains under investigation and snarled traffic on the highway for several hours.