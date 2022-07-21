NCW Bracing for Heat Wave Next Week

North Central Washington is bracing for its first wave of intense heat this summer.

Meteorologist Rocco Pelotti with the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Spokane says the region can expect four days of triple-digit temperatures next week.

“Starting Monday, we’re getting guidance that there’s some triple digits that can be expected,” explained Pelotti. “And it looks like that’ll continue possibly into Thursday.”

The heat wave will impact the valleys along the eastern slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian Border all the way to the Oregon state line, as well as the Columbia Basin.

Daytime highs as sweltering as 109 degrees are forecast for places like Wenatchee, Chelan, Leavenworth and Moses Lake.

Although the heat will be intense, Pelotti says it isn’t expected to be anything like the record-shattering stretch last year when temperatures as hot as 116 degrees were recorded for seven consecutive days and nearly 200 died in Washington and Oregon.

“It’s high pressure (but) it’s not oriented exactly like last year when everybody got really hot. But it’s definitely going to be felt.”

Pelotti says it isn’t known if the winds will play a significant role in next week’s heat wave, but he says the NWS is keeping a close eye on those patterns and any red flag warnings which might ensue.

Daytime highs are expected to return to the 90s by next weekend.