NCW Libraries Celebrates Black History Month

Come celebrate Black History month with NCW Libraries this February.

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment of the Humanities, and other institutions have partnered together to further elevate and honor Black voices.

Patrons are welcome to explore books, movies, music, and documentaries made by Black authors, illustrators, filmmakers and musicians in the library’s collections.

All 30 library locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties will have displays of some of the works made by Black authors and creators, along with curated reading lists for children, young adult, and adult audiences.

Those with a library card can access online content through apps like Kanopy, Hoopla, and Libby for free.

You can also join the Black History Month reading challenge on the Beanstack app.

You can explore more of what NCW Libraries has to offer here.