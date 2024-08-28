A new fire was reported Wednesday in the Crum Canyon area NW of Entiat. Details were limited but Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management reported about 60 personnel are assigned to what is called the Sunshine Fire.

Five aircraft were also working the fire. Helicopters were seen dipping the Columbia River for water runs on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports estimated the fire at about 10 acres in size.

Get our free mobile app

This story will be updated as more information becomes available