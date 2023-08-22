New Vice President of Student Affairs Named At WVC

Wenatchee Valley College is getting a new Vice President of Student Affairs.

The position itself is changing names from its previous title of Vice President of Student Services.

WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison says the change from "Services" to "Affairs" opens up the job to better serve the needs of students.

"Services is something you offer or provide," said Harrison. "Affairs is understanding the holistic lens from the students. Meeting them where they are. Understanding what are their challenges. Where are those opportunities. Where are those barriers. What are their concerns, even off the campus."

The new Vice President of Student Affairs is Dr. Diana Garza,

According to a release from WVC, Dr. Garza has more than 21 years of experience in higher education, most recently working as the Senior Assistant Dean of Student Affairs in the College of Engineering at Boise State University.

She also recently completed her term as a Leadership Academy Fellow/La Academia de Liderazgo through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

Garza has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.

Dr. Harrison noted she’s previously served in roles involving teaching, advising and outreach as well as diversity and inclusion. He says Garza’s strength is her diversity of experiences.

“You look at strategically hiring people that can help the succession planning structure,” Harrison said. “Grow your own. So, if we have people that have these diverse experiences that can now build others, then I think, we as an institution and we as a community collectively are better because of them.”

Dr. Garza starts work next month and will oversee student services, including registration and admission, financial aid, counseling, athletics, student and campus life, Student Recreation Center and educational planning services.

She’ll take over for former Vice President of Student Services Dr. Chio Flores, who is is now the president of Pierce College’s Puyallup campus.