December 31 is the night billions of people agree, collectively, to stare at a clock, shout numbers in unison, and pretend that flipping a calendar page constitutes a fresh start. It’s a time for reflection, resolution-making we will abandon by Jan. 12, and traditions that range from charming to deeply confusing.

Here’s a look at how New Year’s Eve became the strange, sparkly ritual it is today.

You can blame the Romans for all of this

Humans have been marking new years forever, though we spent centuries arguing about when, exactly, that should happen. Ancient Babylonians rang in the new year with the first new moon after the spring equinox. Then along came Julius Caesar in 45 B.C., took one look at the chaos, and said, “January 1. We’re done here.”

The Romans celebrated with sacrifices to Janus, the two-faced god of beginnings, transitions and probably very awkward selfies. They also exchanged gifts and threw large parties, which feels extremely on brand for a civilization that invented roads, plumbing and political drama.

No one knows who started the midnight kiss, but we’re all still doing it

At midnight, millions of people lock lips with romantic partners, friends or whoever happens to be within arm’s reach when the countdown hits zero. The origin of the midnight kiss is unclear, though historians note that kissing was part of Saturnalia, a Roman December festival best described as “ancient holiday chaos.”

In England and Germany, kissing at midnight was believed to bring good luck, and German immigrants likely imported the tradition to the U.S. An 1863 New York Times article described Germans enthusiastically kissing “big and little, young and old” as the clock struck midnight, suggesting New Year’s Eve has always been slightly uncomfortable for onlookers.

A fireworks ban accidentally created the Times Square ball drop

Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration began in 1904, when The New York Times threw a massive street party to celebrate its new headquarters. Fireworks were originally the big finale, until city officials banned them in 1907 for safety reasons, because apparently hurling fire into the sky over Manhattan seemed risky.

The solution was the now-iconic illuminated ball, inspired by time balls used in England to help sailors tell time. The first one was made of wood and iron and lit with light bulbs. It was less “sparkly spectacle” and more “industrial arts project,” but it worked.

Even the ball took a couple years off

The Times Square ball did not drop in 1942 or 1943 due to World War II blackout restrictions. Officials worried bright lights could help German submarines spot New York Harbor. During that time, Lady Liberty dimmed her torch, the Dodgers stopped night games, and the city collectively learned that New Year’s Eve still happens even without blinking lights.

Not everyone drops a ball. Some towns get… creative

New York may drop a ball, but other places leaned into chaos.

Mount Olive, North Carolina, home of the Mt. Olive Pickle Company, drops a giant pickle. Eastover, North Carolina, drops a 30-pound ceramic flea, which answers a question no one asked.

In Key West, Florida, a drag queen descends inside an oversized high-heeled shoe, proving once again that Florida never met a tradition it couldn’t make stranger.

Champagne didn’t become a tradition by accident

Champagne was once reserved for aristocrats and people with extremely loud opinions. In the 19th century, improved bottling made it more affordable, but still not an everyday drink. So marketers did what marketers do best: they told everyone champagne was for “special occasions,” then quietly redefined every occasion as special.

By the late 1800s, newspapers were already noting champagne’s growing presence at holiday gatherings. The message stuck. Nothing says “new beginnings” like aggressively popping a cork indoors.

Spain welcomes the new year by stress-eating grapes

In Spain and parts of Latin America, revelers attempt to eat 12 grapes in 12 seconds at midnight, one for each month of the coming year. Successfully completing the challenge is supposed to bring good luck.

The tradition dates back to at least the 1880s and remains a bold choice for anyone with dental work or poor hand-eye coordination.

Other cultures rely on red underwear instead

If grapes feel too high-pressure, consider red underwear. In countries including Italy, Spain and Bolivia, wearing red undergarments on New Year’s Eve is believed to bring good luck, especially in love.

This tradition applies to everyone and includes boxers, briefs, bras, socks and whatever else you can plausibly argue counts. Whether it works is unclear, but retailers are grateful.

Scotland takes New Year’s very seriously

In Scotland, New Year’s Eve is celebrated with Hogmanay, which includes fireworks, singing “Auld Lang Syne” and a tradition called first footing. The first person to enter a home after midnight is believed to set the tone for the year.

Guests bring symbolic gifts like coins, coal, whisky or black bun pastry. Some people strategically step outside just before midnight so they can re-enter moments later and secure maximum luck. This is planning.

Novelty glasses are newer than you think

Those number-shaped New Year’s glasses cluttering party stores everywhere debuted in 1991. The first set, spelling out “1991,” sold about 500 pairs. By the following year, sales jumped to 3,000, proving humanity will always buy plastic glasses for one night only.

And finally, a reality check

Despite all the partying, New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday in the United States. Many businesses remain open, including post offices. New Year’s Day gets the official recognition.

Which means New Year’s Eve is, technically, just a very loud work night with better snacks.

