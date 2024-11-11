Newhouse Delares Victory in Washington’s 4th District Race
4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse declared victory Saturday in his re-election campaign against Jerrod Sessler
The 4th District Congressman released a statement that read in part "the results show the people want a results-driven leader who understands the unique challenges facing Central Washington." Newhouse continued to plege his commitment to protecting the Lower Snake River dams, keeping the government’s promise to clean up Hanford and standing up to Communist China. "Thank you to the people of the Fourth District for placing your trust in me once again. I will not let you down.”
Newhouse leads Jerrod Sessler by approximately 12, 500 votes and carried all but Grant and Adams County in the last returns as of today.
Newhouse has represented Washington’s 4th District since 2015 and will return to Washington D.C. for a sixth term and is currently chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.
Newhouse previously served eight years in the Washington State House of Representatives and four years as the Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture
