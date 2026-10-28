Congressman Dan Newhouse is retiring from his 4th District seat in central Washington, and Republican Amanda McKinney and Democrat John Duresky emerged from a crowded primary field of candidates to advance to the November ballot.

Amanda McKinney is a Yakima County Commissioner with roles on the Washington state and national associations of counties. McKinney is a small business owner with 20 years of experience in mortgage banking.

John Duresky has no previous elected experience but is retired Air Force, serving 24 years as a cyberspace officer, working with the NSA, the CIA, and at Hanford, according to his candidate profile.

TownSquare Media (TSM) posed several questions to both candidates but only received a response from McKinney.

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TSM; Please describe three major pillars of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Amanda McKinney

My campaign is built on three priorities: protecting water and agriculture, lowering costs and supporting a strong local economy, and keeping decisions close to the communities they affect. Water is essential to Central Washington’s farms, families, and future growth. I will work to protect existing water rights and support the infrastructure our communities need. I will also fight for family farms and ranches by pushing back on one-size-fits-all regulations and supporting reliable workers, affordable energy, and the ability to repair equipment. And I will focus on policies that help families and small businesses manage rising costs. Voters should consider my record of working across our communities as a county commissioner. I understand the challenges facing Central Washington because I have spent years listening to the people who live and work here. I will bring that experience to Congress and make sure our district’s voices are heard.

-- John Duresky did not respond

TSM; What is your position on immigration policy?

--Amanda McKinney

We need a secure border and immigration laws that are enforced. That means stopping illegal crossings, disrupting fentanyl and human trafficking, and giving law enforcement the tools to do its job. We also need a legal immigration system that works. Agriculture and other employers in Central Washington depend on a reliable workforce. I support modernizing and streamlining the H-2A program so growers can find workers, workers are treated fairly, and farms have greater certainty from season to season. Border security and a workable legal process should go together.

-- John Duresky did not respond

TSM; Explain why you support or reject the policies of the Democratic Socialist and progressive candidates around the country.

--Amanda McKinney

I respect that voters are looking for solutions, but I disagree with policies that give the federal government more control over people’s lives, expand spending without a responsible plan to pay for it, and impose new costs on families, workers and small businesses. Government programs can have real consequences for the people who pay for them and the communities expected to follow one-size-fits-all rules. I believe we should focus on practical solutions: responsible budgeting, a strong economy, reliable energy, secure borders, and decisions made with local communities at the table. My approach is to protect individual freedom and opportunity while addressing real problems in ways that work for Central Washington.

-- John Duresky did not respond

TSM; What is your position on Medicare for All?

--Amanda McKinney

I do not support Medicare for All. I want to protect Medicare for seniors while preserving the ability of Americans to choose the coverage and doctors that work for them. A single government-run system could limit those choices and create major costs for taxpayers. We should work to make care more affordable by increasing competition, improving price transparency, and expanding options for small businesses and families. We also need to make sure people can get timely care close to home, including in rural communities.

-- John Duresky did not respond

TSM; What are your keys to lowering consumer prices?

--Amanda McKinney

We need to get federal spending under control, reduce unnecessary regulations, and make it easier to produce and move the goods families rely on. Reliable, affordable energy is part of that effort because higher energy costs affect nearly everything, from groceries to housing and transportation. I will also support policies that strengthen domestic agriculture, manufacturing, and supply chains and give small businesses room to grow. Central Washington families need practical steps that address the costs they face every day.

-- John Duresky did not respond