Nine Pests Found In Washington State

No matter where you live on Planet Earth, one thing's for certain...at some point, you'll have to deal with pests!

Life in Washington certainly isn't exempt from that rule. The Evergreen State is teeming with all kinds of critters who could ruin your day, or at the very least, briefly interrupt it by causing a sudden itch or "ouch!".

Although Washington doesn't have to deal with some of the more ominous pests that other places around the globe do, like spitting cobras or hissing cockroaches, it does boast its fair share of creepy-crawlies that any resident needs to watch out for. And so I give you a list of nine lifeforms that, while substantially smaller than you, could make life a real headache.

Macro photo of a bed bug photo credit: Getty Images loading...

BED BUGS

No doubt, one of the worst infestations any Washingtonian could have.

These tiny insects get their name from the bed linens they prefer for building their own little buggy metropolis, although they can also infest carpet, clothing, and other items made from similar fibers.

The old saying "don't let the bed bugs bite" is definitely true, since these miniature menaces feed on human blood while people are sleeping or at rest.

Bed Bugs are becoming more and more common at hotels and motels (especially of the cheaper variety that don't properly launder their towels and sheets) in the state and can easily hitch a ride into your own abode's boudoir if you're not careful. And infestations can be costly, time-consuming, and complex to eradicate.

To avoid getting bed bugs, experts with the Washington Department of Health recommend regular house cleaning and clothes washing, reducing clutter, and regularly inspecting furniture, especially following vacations or overnight stays in hotels and motels.

The Common wasp. photo credit: Getty images loading...

WASPS

These soldiers of the exoskeletal kingdom (also called hornets or yellowjackets) can definitely spoil your picnic or backyard barbecue.

The yellow-and-black attackers can deliver a painful sting when provoked and are known to display aggressive behavior towards humans, especially where food is concerned (there's nothing they love more than uncooked hot dogs).

Experts with the Washington Department of Health say residents can protect themselves from wasps and similar flying pests by being alert for any nests around their homes and knocking them down whenever any are found.

They also recommend securing garbage can lids, not wearing brightly-colored or floral-patterned clothing outside, and never swatting in an attempt to shoo them away - since this can agitate the pests and cause them to sting.

fly in bokeh photo credit: wasantistock loading...

BITING FLIES

When I used to visit the Deep South to see my now ex-in laws, I always used to come home with legs that looked like the oozing red and pockmarked Jovian moon, Io.

I've always been terribly allergic to mosquito bites (we'll get to them shortly), and down yonder (in Northwest Florida and Alabama, that is) they have these things the locals call "yellow flies", which are about the same size as a really big house fly but look like a golden raisin with wings and large red eyes. And oh, good Lord!...their bites made the ones left by the mosquitos on my tender Yankee flesh look more like mole hills when compared to their volcanic size!

Thankfully, my home state of Washington doesn't have yellow flies, but Evergreen country does include a variety of biting flies which nobody wants to have a run-in with just the same.

These flies are mainly active during daylight hours and are more commonly found near bodies of water like ponds, streams, marshes, and lakes.

In addition to a painful bite, they are also capable of transmitting a bacterial disease called tularemia which spreads from wild animals to people.

To lessen the chance of getting bitten when you're in a biting fly's neck of the woods, the Washington Department of Health says you should cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, and a hat, and consider using insect repellent for additional protection.

To prevent a biting fly from entering your home, officials suggest making sure that all window and door screens are uncompromised and cleaning up any piles of rubbish like hay, straw, and other vegetation which can attract them.

Flea side profile pests for dogs photo credit: Getty images loading...

FLEAS

Although most people equate fleas as being pesky only to pets like dogs and cats, these microscopic marauders can also be a problem for humans.

Fleas can bite people just the same as they do our furry friends, and those bites can cause an allergic reaction which leads to itching, burning, and general discomfort.

Experts at the Washington Department of Health say you can keep fleas away from you and your home by regularly vacuuming and laundering your pet's beds or furniture, keeping wild and stray animals away from your property, and regularly mowing lawns. And most of all, if Fido or Fluffy show any signs of having fleas...do something about it right away! Don't wait until the problem worsens, since this can create greater health risks for them and allow for a better chance that the fleas can infest the people portions of your home.

Mosquito photo credit: Getty loading...

MOSQUITOES

These most-infamous bloodsuckers of the entomological world can not only cause your body to fall headlong into a state of severe discomfort with their irritating bites, but they can also even spread diseases which could prove deadly.

Much like the rats that were believed to have been the carriers of the Bubonic plague which killed as many as 100 million people in Europe and Asia from 1346 and 1353, historians blame mosquitoes for transmitting the disease malaria, which claimed over 300 million lives around the world in the 20th Century alone.

There are over 40 different species of mosquito in Washington State, all of which favor shallow, stagnant water for breeding and warmer, wetter environs for activity.

To protect yourself against being partially exsanguinated by mosquitoes, experts at the Washington Department of Health recommend closing windows and doors, staying inside from dusk til' dawn when they (and most other vampires) are most active, and using insect repellent when necessary.

To prevent these blood-thirty creepers from moving into your neighborhood, health officials say to empty anything that might hold standing water, change the water in birdbaths, fountains, and wading pools often, and make sure roof gutters are free of clogs.

Small brown rat near wooden wall on floor photo credit: Getty Images loading...

RODENTS

About the only thing that any plebeian shares in common with members of the mafia is that neither likes a rat.

And it's not just rats, but mice and a host of other vermin that can wreak havoc on a person's home.

These fuzzy varmints might be cute, but their urine and droppings can make you and your family sick, and they can also lay waste to the infrastructure of your house, especially the electrical components or anything else which can be damaged or ruined from their chewing.

To keep the mice and rats away and prevent the need for a call to the Pied Piper of Hamlin, keep all food stored in tightly-sealed containers, make sure your yard is clear of junk and debris, and quickly clean up any fallen fruit or nuts from the trees around your home.

Experts on the order of Rodentia and mousing barn cats everywhere also recommend making certain your house is well sealed at all potential points of entry for vermin, including around cabinets and appliances; doors and windows; attics and crawlspaces; and fireplaces and ventilation.

3D rendering/illustration of common head lice. Getty Images loading...

LICE

In a lexicon that's brimming with four-letter words that no one wants to be directly involved with, lice has got to be at or near the top.

These infinitesimal ickies come in three vexing varieties: head; body; and pubic, all of which can make you the victim of their vampiric appetites.

All lice are spread to humans via close contact with others or through articles of clothing, since none of them can hop or fly (thank God!).

To safeguard yourself and your family from lice, experts recommend practicing good hygiene, especially on all body and head hair, and to make sure the hygienic habits of those you choose to snuggle with are to equally-high standards.

Black Widow photo: Getty images loading...

SPIDERS

We definitely would consider inviting Spiderman over to our house for movie night, but probably wouldn't welcome the eight-legged webspinners that bear a portion of his namesake to share our popcorn (not that they'd want it :-).

There are literally thousands of varieties of spiders in the Evergreen State, and yes - ALL of them are venomous to some degree, although very few pose an actual risk to human health.

The two spiders which are the greatest threat to people when bitten in Washington are the yellow sac spider and the ubiquitously-notorious black widow.

Arachnid experts say it's important to keep in mind that while many people have a fear of spiders, they're all simply doing spider things, and none of them have a vested interest in biting you or making your life a bother.

But if these mysterious critters do make their way into your home, officials with the Washington Department of Health say the best thing to do is vacuum regularly, keep the spaces in and around your house tidy and clutter free, and call a professional pest controller if the problem seems beyond daily control measures or if you consistently spot potentially-dangerous varieties of spider.

Wood tick photo: Getty Images loading...

TICKS

As a fifty-something who grew up in Washington State, I can remember never being concerned about ticks. But these days, this wee member of the Arachnid class are a much greater concern.

Ticks are quite small and come in a variety of shapes and colors, but all of them can pose several issues for people.

Instead of actually biting or piercing the skin with a proboscis like many of the critters on our list, ticks actually burrow into the skin of people and animals in order to feed on their blood. This action can spread a variety of diseases, including anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick-borne relapsing fever, tick paralysis, and tularemia.

Most ticks live in grassy or wooded areas and few are known to inhabit people's homes, so that's the good news. But when you're in the outdoors enjoying Nature, experts with the Washington Department of Health say you can avoid tick bites by wearing tightly woven clothing, including long pants and a long-sleeved shirt that's tucked into your pants, and tucking your pant legs into socks or boots.