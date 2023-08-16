If you are interested in education and would like to serve on the Board of Directors for the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) an important filing period is opening up.

North Central ESD provides support services to schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties serving over 44,000 students. The NCESD Board is composed of seven regionally elected members.

Candidates for three seats on the Board must file their declaration of candidacy between September 1st and September 16th.

The NCESD is seeking candidates to serve a four year term starting in January 2024 for the following districts:

District 2 represents Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson and Stehekin School Districts.

District 4 represents Ephrata, Quincy, Soap Lake, Warden, and Wilson Creek School Districts.

District 6 represents Eastmont School District and the southern portion of the Wenatchee School District.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible a candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a registered voter, reside within the boundary of the board member district for which they are applying and is not a school district employee, member of a board of directors of a school district or serving on the State Board of Education.

HOW TO APPLY

Anyone interested in filing for candidacy can contact Dr. Michelle Price, Superintendent of NCESD, at (509) 665-2628 for more information. The elections process is completely online via the Washington State School Directors’ Association. Learn more and file candidacy at www.wssda.org.

WHAT IS NORTH CENTRAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE DISTRICT

The North Central Educational Service District provides a wide array of programs, services and support to the 29 public school districts in the North Central Washington region of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan county. The service district provides professional and other tools for individual schools and districts. The NCESD is one of nine educational service districts in Washington state.