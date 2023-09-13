Okanogan PUD Getting $30 Million To Boost Rural Broadband

Residents in Okanogan County are getting high-speed internet through a federal program,

More than $30 million is being awarded to Okanogan PUD from the U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect Program.

The PUD will wire an area from Highway 20 North to the Canadian border where download speeds are comparatively low.

Areas with speeds lower than 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits upload are eligible.

The utility will start a fiber-to-the-premises network in the area that'll benefit 1,157 people, 21 businesses, 68 farms and two educational facilities.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell has been part of the program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Families and businesses in Okanogan County are in need of reliable and affordable internet,” said Sen. Cantwell. “This funding will connect more than 1,000 Okanogan County homes plus dozens of farms and businesses to a high-speed, affordable fiber network. For these rural families and farmers, reliable and fast internet means better access to education, health care, and emergency alerts.”