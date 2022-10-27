Olds Station Off-Ramp Reopens Friday

The northbound exit ramp from Highway 285 to Olds Station Road will reopen by 6 p.m. Friday.

This off-ramp closure is part of a series of traffic improvements for Chelan PUD’s new Service Center, which is set to open in 2023.

Northbound traffic on Easy Street to Penny Road will continue until Nov. 4, as crews work on extending the new Technology Center Way on Easy Street.

Other traffic changes include the following:

Easy Street will become two-way from the Penny Road intersection south to a new extended Technology Center Way

Traffic signal updates at Easy Street and Penny Road will be changed to accommodate the new lane configurations

Technology Center Way will be extended to Easy Street

Chester-Kimm Road northbound will be right turn only onto Penny Road during peak traffic hours: 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

The on-ramp at Olds Station Road and Easy Street was removed and a three-way stop sign was installed at Olds Station Road and Chester-Kimm Road

For more information, visit this link.