Olds Station Road Project In Wenatchee Kicks Off Monday

As road construction crews get going on the roundabout project on Easy Street and Highway 2/97, another road project starts south of that intersection.

Crews will start work on a stretch of Olds Station Road, east of Easy Street along the new PUD headquarters to the railroad tracks, starting Monday (04/03).

"Just that section of Olds Station Road is going to be repaved with new asphalt. And that's going to create some local traffic impacts for about two weeks." PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen said.

During the repaving effort, Olds Station Road will be limited to one lane from the east until April 11th. Access to Chester-Kimm road will be closed.

"We've talked to our neighbors, the businesses, about this closure plan. If you have a kid in daycare or go to the dialysis center, touch base with them about how to access those businesses during the one-way traffic (phase). And then April 12th and 13th, we're going to have to close Olds Station Road from the railroad tracks to Easy Street." Hansen said.

The repaving work is part of the same comprehensive road improvement plan as the nearby roundabout project, but Hansen doesn't expect the road closure to be problematic for drivers on Easy Street or Olds Station Road further east.

