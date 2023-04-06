Olds Station Road will be Closed on Saturday for Utility Work for New Service Center

Chelan County PUD is closing down both lanes of Olds Station Road on Saturday, April 8.

Both lanes will be closed between the railroad tracks and Easy Street, which is adjacent to the new Service Center.

Chelan County PUD Communications Strategist Rachel Hansen says the closure is required in order to give crews room to work on underground utilities before repaving Olds Station Road.

Olds Station Road will return to one-lane access from Euclid Avenue on April 9-11. During that time, access from Chester-Kimm Road will be closed.

On April 12-13, both lanes of Olds Station Road will be closed again as crews repave the road.

Olds Station Road is expected to fully reopen by April 17.