Olds Station Road is fit for motorists, the City of Wenatchee decreed Thursday morning, and has fully reopened.

One week ago today, the city announced it had repaired a defective sewer pipe on the road, allowing residential and commercial customers in Olds Station, Chatham Hill and Sunnyslope to resume regular water use after several days of rationing.

"We had a sewer main break that occurred," Public Works Director Tom Wachholder told KPQ at the time. The break was deep and "complex," Wachholder said, "so we had to call in contractors to assist on an emergency basis."

A damaged portion of the sewer main was fixed, and a new pipe installed. This meant that customers were no longer under advisement to limit water consumption. But just as normalcy resumed on that front, an additional inconvenience cropped up.

The road was deemed untraversable amid restoration efforts. Wachholder described a painstaking excavation process that needed to run its course before the road could reopen.