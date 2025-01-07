The City of Wenatchee has announced immediate short-term water conservation.

This applies to all sewer customers in the Olds Station, Chatham Hill and Sunnyslope areas. Pictured below is a map of the impacted area, also viewable here.

The apparent culprit is a broken sewer main, which city staff are working to repair.

Mayor Mike Poirier has specific instructions.

"We need people to conserve," Poirier says. "This is a 24-hour project." He asks that customers do "little things, like shorter showers. Flush solid waste but not liquid waste. Be conservative for these next 24 hours."

Other recommended actions include turning off water while shaving or brushing teeth, defrosting food in the refrigerator and using paper plates and cups to reduce dishwashing. Avoid washing clothes unless absolutely necessary.

Any further questions should be directed to the city itself at 509-888-3235 or 509-888-3600. The city says its conservation request will remain in effect until further notice.