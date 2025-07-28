Cherry Truck Tips, Closes Grant Road in Douglas County
A semi-truck pulling a haul of cherries tipped and closed a section of Grant Road Monday morning.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 9 a.m., and Grant Road closed between Union Ave. and the roundabout at Urban Industrial Way and Airport Way.
Road crews established a detour on Union Avenue to 10th Street SE to Van Well Ave. A Westbound detour was established on Urban Industrial Way to 10 Steet NE.
It is unclear how many cherries were lost in the incident.
