Chaos, Mayhem & Closures…Again on Snoqualmie Pass

The heavy snowfall in the Cascades this week might be making the landscape look like a winter wonderland, but it's creating a hellish nightmare for drivers on the state's mountain passes.

Both U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and U.S. 97 over Blewett Pass have experienced closures due to slick and treacherous conditions since Tuesday, and earlier this morning, Interstate-90 (I-90) Snoqualmie Pass was shut down for the third time this week due to the effects of Old Man Winter.

Eastbound traffic over Snoqualmie is currently being halted at milepost 34 near North Bend, while westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton, with no estimated time for reopening any of the roadway.

Have a look at some of the issues crews with the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and various city and county response agencies have been dealing with over the pass just this morning.

attachment-NorthBendPileUp1 loading...

attachment-NorthBendPileUp2 loading...

attachment-NorthBendPileUp3 loading...

attachment-NorthBendPileUp4 loading...

attachment-NorthBendPileUp5 loading...

attachment-NorthBendPileUp6 loading...