Omak Teen Races With Deputies on Tuesday

An Omak teen was trying to outrun Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Sep. 20.

At 5:11 p.m., a deputy saw a white car cross over into the opposite lane while going southbound Old Highway 97 through Malott.

When spotted, the 19-year-old driver Clement Joseph slowed down to try and avoid a speeding ticket, but was caught going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Around MP 13, the deputy tried to pull over the driver, who instead sped up and swerved into oncoming traffic twice.

The driver finally stopped near the Davis Canyon intersection before putting the ignition in reverse, trying to ram into the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy narrowly missed the impact and continued chasing Joseph as he went northbound.

Since the suspect tried to hit the deputy’s patrol car, the deputy was able to pursue under Washington State law.

The driver went up to 50 mph on Chiliwist Road before reaching a dead end and turning around.

The driver and deputy faced off once again. When the deputy thought the driver was going to exit the vehicle, Joseph instead slammed into the patrol car, pushing past him and hopping back onto Old Highway 97.

The deputy called backup who laid down some spike strips. The spike strips failed to puncture the suspect’s tires, who continued south on North Star Road, then onto Davis Canyon, before getting back on Old Highway 97.

Deputies put spike strips down a second time, and were finally able to puncture two tires.

Even with punctured tires, the suspect kept driving near MP 14 before turning around.

Around MP 13, Joseph was finally arrested and taken to Okanogan County Jail.

Joseph was charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle, first degree assault with a vehicle, second degree attempt to assault with a vehicle, reckless driving and endangerment, first degree DWLR, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and third degree malicious mischief.

One deputy injured his hand while putting down spike strips and was treated and released from Mid Valley Hospital.