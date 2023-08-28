One Dead In Head-On Crash Near Cle Elum

One person is dead from a head-on crash State Route 903 between Cle Elum and Roslyn Sunday morning.

A 1988 Chevy S-10 pickup truck driven by 86-year-old Anthony Vezzoni of Cle Elum was headed southbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by 71-year-old Eileen Bow of Ellensburg.

Vezzoni was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Bow and her passenger, 73-year-old Timothy Bow of Ellensburg, were not injured. They were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Vezzoni was not charged with any infraction. Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

The crash took place just after 10:30am Sunday.