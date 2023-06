A 57-year-old woman is dead from a one vehicle crash on U.S. 97 about 20 miles east of Cle Elum.

Troopers say a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Colleen Page of Ocean Shores was northbound on the highway when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Page was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 1:30am Saturday.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved. Cause of the crash was listed as "Wheels off roadway."