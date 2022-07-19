One Suspect Jailed, Another At Large in Assault, Robbery Near Othello

One suspect is in custody while another is still on the loose in an assault that seriously injured a man Monday near Othello.

Adams County Deputies report 41-year-old Gloria Romero of Othello is in jail while 36-year-old Michael J. Rocha is still at-large

Both are charged with first-degree robbery and assault as well as second-degree theft.

Deputies went to the scene of a reported assault at a home early Monday, where a man was then taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries.

They arrested Romero later Monday morning at a mobile home in a separate location near Othello.