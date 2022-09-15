Pangborn Airport Runway To Close Down For Lighting Upgrade

Pangborn Airport will be completely shut down for three days in November to install a new lighting system.

The closure is required because a contractor will demolish pavement at the end of the runaway to install some of the lights.

Stacie de Mestre with the Chelan Douglas Port Authority says the new lights solve a major problem with visibility during bad weather,

"Based on past data we believe this new lighting system will help recover 60 percent of lost flights," said de Mestre. "In the winter time, often times, Horizon cannot get in because of poor visibility."

The new lights will reduce the visibility required to land an airplane from one mile to a half-mile.

The Lighting upgrade involves installing a Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR).

It'll require the complete closure of the runway Nov. 9-11.

The runway will also be closed at night for two stretches of time - Oct. 26-Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Nov. 12-14 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The completion date of the project is set for Dec. 2.

The contractor will install foundations and conduit for the MALSR lights and build a service road between those lights during the nighttime closure.

The project has an overall cost of roughly $4 million, including $2.9 in construction costs.

de Mestre thinks the lighting update could be game changer in a positive direction for Pangborn Airport.

"I believe so," de Mestre said. "It's going to enhance the reliability of getting flights in and out of here. And I think it could potentially attract future air service."

Frequent users of the airport that'll benefit from the new lighting system include air cargo carriers such as UPS and Fedex, air ambulance services and business jets.

Horizon currently runs one daily flight to Seattle from Pangborn, although that service is expected to increase to three flights sometime in 2023.