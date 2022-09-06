People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known.

Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.

Duong tried to change lanes, but couldn't avoid the crash.

The pickup rotated and came to rest in the median, while the semi rolled, hit an SUV in front of it, and then crashed into an eastbound ditch where it burst into flames.

Duong and Lamotte died at the scene.

The people in the SUV were unhurt. They were driver Deborah Patton of Post Falls and passenger was Paula Pagel of Spokane Valley.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash or why Lamotte was going the wrong way.

It took Washington State Patrol troopers until midday Sunday to clear the crash that took place at about 8:45 Saturday night.

The crash was the second wrong way head-on fatality on I-90 in just over a week.

A 19-year-old Cashmere woman died in a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake on the night of August 25.

Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.

Stoddard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family and friends of Stoddard, created a GoFundMe to help fund her memorial expenses. She had graduated from Cashmere High School and had just finished setting up an apartment in Cheney. Stoddard was on her way back to Cashmere at the time of her crash.