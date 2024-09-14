Pirate, Celebrity Fundraisers Coming to Wenatchee Senior Center

Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center

The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center will soon be hosting a couple of theme-heavy fundraising galas: the Swashbuckler's Ball and Celebrity Waiter Dinner.

The activity center needs additional space to accommodate its growing popularity and endless bustle. In particular, the Second Chance Thrift Shop is a sizzling commodity, commanding ever more space.

Every month, according to board member Erin Cass, 50 to 60 new people join the ranks of the WVSAC faithful. It's a younger, spryer clientele than ever before.

"There's lots of programs," Cass says. "Health equity programs, technology, exercise, fitness, lunch programs. So we're adding 6,400 square feet - that's just the north end of the activity center. That'll open up seven more rooms for activities."

"Right now we'll just too full." Cass says the necessary expansions and renovations will cost $4M. So far the activity center, which is entirely self-supporting (no taxpayer funding), has hauled in $280K.

First up is the all-ages Swashbuckler's Ball (Sat., Sept. 21, 6-9pm). The LakeBoys, a highly danceable guitar-and-synth duo from Lake Chelan, are performing live. Guests are invited to feast on "heavy hors d'oeuvres." Beer and wine will be available for grown-ups' imbibing pleasure.

Pirate costumes are encouraged but optional, Cass says: "If you really want to get your hook and your eyepatch, you can, but [otherwise] just come out and have a good time. The point is to hear some good music and honor Dave." (The ball is dedicated to Dave Tosch, the activity center's newly retired former executive director.)

Tickets to the ball are $50; they're available for purchase at the front desk of the activity center. Alternatively, you can call 509-662-7036. Act now before tickets sell out!

Cass describes the Celebrity Waiter Dinner (Sat., Sept. 28, 6-8pm) as a "rousing good time." In addition to live music and a playfully competitive "dessert dash," gala goers will have a choice of two entrees: prime rib and salmon.

You'll also have your pick of waitstaff. Read on to understand why this is noteworthy.

All the servers are household names in our region. Some hold elected office; others are senior-level decision-makers at illustrious institutions. Click here for a roster of participating celebs.

Tickets to the dinner are $70; they, too, are purchasable by phone (same number as above) or at the front desk.

