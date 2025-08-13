The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center has announced a contest to rebrand its facility.

The word "Senior" has been a part of the Center's name for decades, but its current operators are looking for a way to make the moniker more inclusive, since the minimum age requirement for a basic membership is only 18 years old.

Standard memberships at the Center cost just $50 annually, which provides access to a variety of programs, including low-cost meals; support groups; social activities; exercise and crafting classes; and group travel.

The contest begins on Friday, Aug. 15 with entries accepted online through the Center's website or in person at the front desk of its physical location at 1312 Maple Street in Wenatchee.

Entries will be limited to one per individual, per day, with duplicates being credited to the first person to suggest a particular name.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, after which the Center's Renaming Committee will choose five potential names for presentation to the Center's Board of Directors, who will make the final selection.

The Center's new brand, as well as a runner-up in the contest will be announced on Sept. 15, with the winner receiving a $500 cash prize OR two lifetime memberships to the Center and the runner-up receiving a $50 cash prize OR two annual memberships.