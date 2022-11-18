Plane Crash in Snohomish County Blocks US 2 East of Snohomish

US 2 is currently both ways east of Snohomish due to a nearby plane crash Friday afternoon.

Since around 1:30 p.m., US 2 has been closed between 88th Street Southeast and 100th Street Southeast/Westwick Road in Snohomish County.

Currently, emergency response personnel, Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol and Snohomish County Sheriff department are responding to the incident.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Stay tuned for more updates.