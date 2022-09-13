Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday.

A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.

The fire is still north of U.S. 2, which is closed in the area, and is where much of the response efforts have been concentrated.

Level 3 - Go Now - evacuation notices are in place for the town of Index, while Level 2 - Get Set - evacuations have been issued between Index and Zeke's Drive In on U.S. 2. Level 1 evacuations are in place from Zeke's Drive In to the eastern city limits of Gold Bar.

At one point on Sunday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office complained on social media that only 50 percent of the People asked to evacuate the Bolt Creek Fire had taken the advice.

Crews have been working primarily along Highway 2, doing structure protection. They'll continue to protect buildings by putting together fire lines to push the fire away from those communities.

A Snohomish County update said the fire is burning approximately 7,600 - 8,000 acres and is 2 percent contained. There have been no significant changes to the fire. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Crews have reported falling trees and rock on U.S. 2, which is causing traffic hazards. Crews have been working to remove debris and identify hazards on the highway. Heavy equipment has also been brought in to clear brush along forest roads.