A local man is in a world of trouble following an alleged violent outburst on U.S. 2, about 15 minutes north of Leavenworth.

33-year-old Daniel Stephens, of East Wenatchee, is accused of brandishing and later firing a pistol at two motorists who'd somehow incurred his wrath on Wednesday afternoon.

All was apparently fine until Will Burgess and Hunter Lang passed the Alps, a whimsical roadside candy store. Just then, the pair noticed an aggrieved-seeming man tailgating them. That man was Stephens.

Get our free mobile app

Before long, according to Burgess, Stephens flashed his gun.

"I started recorded him through the rear windshield as he pointed the gun directly at us," Burgess is quoted as saying.

What happened next was jaw-droppingly reckless. Stephens reportedly upped the pressure tactics, trying like mad to force his victims into a guardrail. When they pumped the brakes, he slowed down too. When they sped up - and away - Stephens fired several rounds into the air before repointing the gun at Burgess and Lang.

Not long after, Stephens was intercepted and taken into custody by Chelan County deputies, working in tandem with the Washington State Patrol. Trooper Jeremy Weber could only confirm that an arrest made; he wasn't at liberty to elaborate.

Increasingly, road rage is endemic to automotive culture in the U.S. According to this report, 96% of drivers witnessed an incident of road rage in 2024. More than a third of these cases involved firearms. This Washington Post story, published on Halloween, puts a human face to all the crankery on our roadways.

This is a developing story. We await further comment from Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.