First Flu Death of 2022-23 Season Reported in Chelan/Douglas Counties

The Chelan Douglas Health District says it received a report of the death on Monday.

There have also been at least two other flu deaths in the last week statewide - one each reported in Spokane and Snohomish counties.

The Washington Department of Health has reported no previous in the current season as of the first week in October.

The state recorded 22 influenza death in the last flu season, but none in the 2020-2021 season before.

The Chelan Douglas District recommends a yearly flu vaccine for anyone over the age of six months.

The district says flu shots are extremely important to people at higher risk, including people ages 65 and older and those with certain chronic health conditions.