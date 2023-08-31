Planning To Extend Your Labor Day Weekend Travels?…You Could Be Delayed

The Washington Department of Transportation (DOT) is expecting another busy year on the state's roadways for Labor Day Weekend.

"As you might guess, the traffic will be quite heavy on Thursday and Friday headed east, says DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack. "Then it's the other way around on Sunday and Monday when people are heading back home to the Westside."

Loebsack adds that although all construction projects will pause for the three-day weekend, travelers who extend their vacations beyond Monday might encounter delays, especially on the east side of Stevens Pass.

"We still have several projects in the Leavenworth area on U.S. (Highway) 2, including some guard rail replacement work in the Tumwater Canyon. At the same time, the Chelan County PUD has a project at the Tumwater Dam."

A Link Transit project to install a roundabout at the west edge of Leavenworth will also continue starting next Tuesday.

The DOT is once again providing drivers with Labor Day Weekend travel graphs for several major highways in the state at its website. Click here to view them.