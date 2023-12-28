Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Dryden

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Chelan County Thursday (Dec. 28) morning.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports the collision occurred on U.S. Highway 2 at Alice Avenue just west of Dryden at around 9:30 a.m.

"The causing driver just turned left onto Alice (Avenue) right in front of the victim driver," says WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber. "The causing driver struck their vehicle almost head-on, not quite."

Weber says 95-year-old John L. Guthrie of Dryden was cited for causing the accident.

"We've already issued a citation to the causing driver. He was elderly and just failed to yield the right-of-way. There was no ice involved and intoxicants didn't play a role, it looks like it was just a simple case of inattention."

Guthrie and the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle he struck, 67-year-old Eugene W. Royer of Leavenworth were both transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The accident blocked one lane of the highway for approximately 45 minutes while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.