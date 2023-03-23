Wenatchee's senior softball players are gearing up for another season of games starting in mid-April.

Mark Loyd is the scheduler and field coordinator for the Wenatchee Senior Softball Association's (WSSA) games this season and the organization is looking for any interested players who want to participate this spring and early summer.

WSSA is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit and is affiliated with the non-profit Apple Valley Softball Association, comprising six softball leagues in the Greater Wenatchee Valley. The WSSA is a member of Senior Softball USA .

Get our free mobile app

Loyd says any new players are encouraged to sign up by March 31st but can be accommodated after that. Registration form

Wenatchee Senior Softball is open to men 48 and older and women 35 and up. The player fee is $25 per season and there is no charge for players aged 77 or older. Sponsors furnish uniforms and players provide their own mitt.

Teams and players are grouped into Divisions based on age, skill level and athletic ability to maintain a good balance of competition. Division 1 is the most competitive to Division 3, where players are playing for the exercise and recreation.

Loyd says games are played weekday evenings Some teams participate in weekend tournaments but a player's participation is not required. The upcoming season runs from late April to the middle of July. Loyd says new players can sign up to play until mid-June.

Games are played at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee, Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park in East Wenatchee and at Kent or Rainier fields in Chelan. Loyd says the games scheduled in Chelan are to accommodate some players from outside the immediate Wenatchee/East Wenatchee area. Wenatchee Senior Softball Association teams have participation from players living in Chelan, Omak, Okanogan, Quincy, Malaga, Cashmere, Twisp, Winthrop, Waterville, Leavenworth, Plain, Tonasket, Rock Island and Peshastin.

All the softball fields are booked and it's almost time to play ball! If you are interested, go to Wenatchee Senior Softball Association's website