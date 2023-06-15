Police Seeking Two Females Connected to Royal City Home Invasion

Police in Grant County are looking for two suspects who reportedly committed a home invasion near Royal City early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Road 14 Southwest at around 1 a.m. after the homeowner called to report he'd been robbed by two women at gunpoint.

"One of the females pointed a handgun at the victim's head and cocked the hammer," said sheriff's office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "The females then proceeded to take the victim's cell phone and wallet then they left the scene in a white SUV. The victim was not injured and said he did not know either of the assailants."

Foreman says the alleged crime was unusual given the description of the suspects.

"This is a little bit different for Grant County where we have two females as the assailants. However, these two are clearly armed and dangerous and we'd like to get them off the street. So if anyone has any information please give us a call."

The victim described both females as having a light complexion with one having a tattoo of a rose on her neck, a nose ring, and a piercing along her left eye, and the other wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.