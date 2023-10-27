WWE's Supershow Tour will arrive in Wenatchee in January, 2024. The tour stop is just the second ever appearance by WWE in the Wenatchee area. Pro wrestling fans last saw their WWE favorites at the Sunday Stunner in September 2021, WWE's first visit to Wenatchee.

The WWE Supershow Tour comes to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Sunday, January 7th, 2024 but WWE fans can get tickets starting Nov. 3rd.

The wrestling card is subject to change but the WWE stars that wrestling fans can expect? Seth "Freakin" Rollins, "The American Nghtmare" Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and many more WWE talent.

WWE and Town Toyota Center are packaging special experience packages with premium ringside seating, meet & greet, photo and autograph sessions, special WWE merchandise and Walk the Aisle opportunities like the WWE stars.

For ticket and WWE Superstar Experience packages, visit the Town Toyota Center website ticket page